'Intention Was Not To Demean Politicians': Kajol After 'Education' Remark

Actor Kajol has tweeted over her comments at a talk show on 'The Trial'

Actor Kajol has clarified that her comments on political leaders and lack of educational background among some of them were not meant to "demean" them. The actor, known for the massive 1995 hit 'DDJL', has been facing criticism on social media for her comments during a talk show on the upcoming series 'The Trial', a courtroom and political drama.

"Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very, very slow. Because we are steeped in our tradition, steeped in our thought processes. Of course it has to do with education," Kajol said at the talk show in the context of the upcoming series.

"You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I am sorry but I am going to go out and say that. I have been ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you at least the chance to look for a different viewpoint," she said.

Her comments soon went viral and some criticised her for alluding to politicians who may not have had formal education as the roadblocks to positive change. Others, however, came in her support, pointing out that education takes the nation forward.

Kajol later tweeted her "intention was not to demean any political leaders".

"I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders; we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path," Kajol tweeted.

'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, the platform owned by the Walt Disney Co.