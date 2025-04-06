Intense Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill Across Manipur

Protests were held today in different Muslims pockets of Manipur against the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in parliament. More than 5,000 people participated in a rally held at the national highway no 102 in Lilong area of Thoubal district.

Paramilitary and additional forces were taken to the spot where security forces are already present to maintain law and order.

The rally was allowed to proceed through Aliya Madrasah area to Lilong Haoreibi tightly guarded by security forces.

Lilong is the area that has the highest population of Muslims in the entire state.

Symbolic protests were held in different Muslim pockets after noon prayer, where people shouted slogans and held festoons.

Security forces have been deployed since morning at different Muslim areas, which the community members declared is an effort to demoralise them and keep them from expressing any form of democratic protest.

Minor scuffles between security forces and protesters were reported from some pockets.

At Thoubal's Irong Chesaba, scuffles took place between security forces and protesters in the morning as security forces try to prevent a rally from advancing further. No untoward incidents have been reported so far.

Social worker and community leader Sakir Ahmed, while participating in the rally, said the Waqf Amendment Bill is against the ethos of Indian Constitution as it is completely unacceptable to the community.

Symbolic protests are also reported from Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim and Kiyamgei Muslim area in Imphal East and Sora in Bishnupur District among others.