Intel Officer's Body Found In Drain In Delhi Locality Hit By Clashes

Intel officer Ankit Sharma was beaten to death, according to officials.

The body of an officer of the Intelligence Bureau was recovered today from a drain in Jaffrabad, one of the areas worst hit by the violence that has swept northeast Delhi. At least 21 people have died in the last three days, more than 180 have been injured amid violence since Sunday.

Ankit Sharma, who worked as a Security Assistant with the IB, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a mob at the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death; his body was later thrown into a drain, according to officials.

His family had been looking for him after he went missing on Tuesday.

After the body was recovered today, Ankit's father, Ravinder Sharma, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, has accused supporters of an Aam Aadmi Party leader of attacking Ankit and killing him. Ankit was shot after he was beaten, Ravinder Sharma told police. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to the killing in a tweet this afternoon. "Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering. Praying that we recover from this tragedy soon n work together to undo damage done to people n communities," he wrote.

Violence intensified in parts of northeast Delhi on Sunday over Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, a day after hundreds of women began a sit-in against the citizenship law near Jaffrabad Metro station.

Clashes broke out after BJP leader Kapil Mishra led a pro-citizenship law rally on Sunday and gave an ultimatum to the police, warning them "to clear the roads (of protesters in Jaffrabad) or we won't listen to you".

The violence happened at the time of US President Donald Trump's two-day India visit that began Monday.

In a tweet this afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed people in the national capital to "maintain peace and brotherhood". "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he wrote.

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Late last night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas affected and met with top police officers. Mr Doval visited areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take stock of the law and order situation.

The clashes also led to the postponement of CBSE board exams to be held in affected areas on Wednesday. Fresh violence broke out this morning with reports of arson and stone-throwing. A battery shop was set on fire in Bhajanpura area.