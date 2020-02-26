'Don't Worry About Money, He Said': Family On Intel Officer's Killing

Intel Officer Ankit Sharma's mother said today that her son got a job at the age of 23.

The family of an Intelligence Bureau officer, who was killed during clashes in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, has accused police of inaction. The police did not file a complaint last night after Ankit Sharma, who worked as a Security Assistant with the IB, went missing, his family has said.

The body of Ankit Sharma, 26, was recovered today from a drain in Jafrabad, one of the areas worst hit by the violence that has swept northeast Delhi. He was allegedly attacked by a mob at the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death after he returned home on Tuesday evening.

At least 23 people have died in the last three days, more than 180 have been injured amid violence since Sunday.

"The first complaint was filed by Delhi Police this morning," his mother told NDTV, adding that the cops did not file a complaint last night when the family approached them.

Recalling the course of events on Tuesday, she said: "Ankit came back from work yesterday at around 4:30 pm. I was told three men were taken away by a mob. Locals said one of the men was my son."

Ankit joined IB when he was just 23, she said, adding, "He had got a job with Delhi Police too but he chose the Intelligence Bureau. He was extremely talented."

"My son was innocent.... unaware of worldly affairs. He often told us, 'Don't care about money'. He would often tell me not to worry about medical expenses."

Ankit's father, Ravinder Sharma, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, has accused supporters of an Aam Aadmi Party leader of attacking Ankit and killing him. Ankit was shot after he was beaten, Ravinder Sharma told police. The body has been sent for autopsy.

"Get Hold of him (AAP leader). He is responsible for the deaths and he is on the run. Police should get hold of him," said one of the family members, speaking to NDTV.

"They are not reacting promptly to our complaints... Women are being harassed, yet there's no action," she added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the killing in a tweet this afternoon. "Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering. Praying that we recover from this tragedy soon n work together to undo damage done to people n communities," he wrote. The high court also called Ankit Sharma's death as "unfortunate".

Violence intensified in parts of northeast Delhi on Sunday over Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, a day after hundreds of women began a sit-in against the citizenship law near Jaffrabad Metro station.