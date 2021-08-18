'Institutions Meant To Protect Our Rights Talibanised': Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti said national agencies are being weaponised (File)

Institutions meant for protecting the rights of the people and upholding the Constitution of the country have been "Talibanised", PDP president Mehbooba Mufti today said after her mother Gulshan Nazir was questioned for nearly three hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

"Unfortunately, the institutions which were supposed to protect our rights and uphold the spirit and Constitution of India have been Talibanised," Ms Mufti told reporters.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir alleged that even the media has been Talibanised.

"The majority of the mainstream media is peddling the BJP's narrative. They are not talking about how agencies are being misused and the Constitution is being played with," she added.

Asked about the agency's line of questioning, the PDP president asked, "Do you understand the chronology?"

"I refused to meet the delimitation commission. The next day we received the summons. I held a peaceful protest on August 5 and the next day we got a summons," she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said agencies like the National Investigation Agency and the ED are meant for serious work.

"But unfortunately these agencies are being weaponised and used against politicians, activists and media personnel and students - be it Sudha Bhardwaj or Disha Ravi or Umar Khalid or any politician.

"Anyone who speaks the truth, anyone who speaks against the divisive policies of the BJP, anyone who speaks against their false narrative about Jammu and Kashmir, will have to bear this punishment," she alleged.