Top Billing For Jio Institute Conditional, Clarifies Government: 10 Facts

Many people asked minister Prakash Javadekar on Twitter about Jio Institute's credentials.

New Delhi: Questioned relentlessly over its move to tag the Jio Institute of Reliance Foundation - which exists only on paper - as an "Institution of Eminence", the government today clarified that what Jio would have for now is only a "letter of intent" and they will make the cut only after meeting conditions. The Jio Institute was on the elite list yesterday along with two IITs, the Indian Institute of Science and two others. The "eminence" label gives these institutes unprecedented freedom from government controls and promises "enabling architecture" to help them achieve global excellence.