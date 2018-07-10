Top Billing For Jio Institute Conditional, Clarifies Government: 10 Facts

Many people asked minister Prakash Javadekar on Twitter about Jio Institute's credentials.
New Delhi: Questioned relentlessly over its move to tag the Jio Institute of Reliance Foundation - which exists only on paper - as an "Institution of Eminence", the government today clarified that what Jio would have for now is only a "letter of intent" and they will make the cut only after meeting conditions. The Jio Institute was on the elite list yesterday along with two IITs, the Indian Institute of Science and two others. The "eminence" label gives these institutes unprecedented freedom from government controls and promises "enabling architecture" to help them achieve global excellence.
Here are the top 10 updates on this big story:
Besides the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) Delhi and Bombay, the Indian Institute of Science and Jio Institute, the list has BITS Pilani and the Manipal Academy.
As questions swirled on social media, where the Jio Institute has been a trending topic, the government clarified that the planned institute was named in the "greenfield" category, which acknowledges new proposals.
The Human Resource Development ministry said it received 11 private proposals but its panel of experts felt that only Jio cleared all four specs - land availability, highly qualified and experienced core team, funding and strategic vision with "clear milestones and action plan".
Today, Education Secretary R Subramanyam implied that the Jio Institute was yet to qualify. "If they set up a good campus within three years and have a good faculty and fulfill all the criteria, they will get the Institute of Eminence status. Right now they don't have the tag, they only have a letter of intent," he said.
The top official also clarified reports of a Rs 1,000 crore grant for institutes of eminence. "Rs 1000 crore will be given only to public institutions, that is, Indian Institute of Science, IIT Delhi and IIT Mumbai," Mr Subramanyam said.
According to the official, a panel chose Institutes of Eminence in three categories from among 20 candidates - public institutions like IITs, private institutions like BITS Pilani and Greenfield private institutions.
On Greenfield institutes, he said: "These institutions are not there right now but where well-meaning responsible private investment wants to bring global standards to the country, they should be welcomed."
The government's move has been strongly criticised on social media, with many tagging Education Minister Prakash Javadekar, asking him about the Jio institute's location and credentials. "Does Jio Institute have a building? Website? Has any student graduated from there?" tweeted Sudhir Yadav. "Why has government declared it an institute of Eminene and giving it a Rs 1000 crore grant? This is most outrageous and shameful decision."
On the greenfield argument, historian Ramchandra Guha tweeted: "To Sarkari apologists who say Jio Institute has been placed in the "Greenfield" category, a "Greenfield" university outside Chennai is being helmed by Raghuram Rajan, whose academic qualifications are in inverse proportion to those of the Ambanis. Why not choose that?"
"#JioInstitute and the #InstitutesOfEminence furore is an excellent example of why every letter and fineprint in a government law/rule/guideline matters. There was a category for 'greenfield' institutions - meaning those that were proposed ventures," wrote Twitter user Suvojit.