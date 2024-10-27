Instead Of Rabindrasangeet, Bengal Hears Sound Of Bombs: Amit Shah In Kolkata

Union minister and the BJP's chief strategist Amit Shah, while speaking in Kolkata today, declared that the BJP would form government in Bengal in 2026.

"Mamata didi was rejoicing after our seats were reduced (in the Lok Sabha polls). Don't forget, we are a party that had two seats but aimed to remove Article 370," he said. "There is state-sponsored infiltration in Bengal and the only way to stop this is to elect the BJP in 2026... Instead of Rabindrasangeet, Bengal today is hearing the sound of bombs," he said..

"In 2026, BJP will form government with two-thirds majority" he added.

His claim comes amid the a huge anti-government mood in Kolkata following the rape-murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the RG Kar Medical College.

Since the incident on August 9, Kolkata and large pockets of the state have seen the civil society joining in the protest by junior doctors that was as much about the need for justice as against the corruption and rape culture.

While the protest was called off recently following the doctors' meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state is still simmering.

The BJP had staying mostly in the background of this protest that claimed to be apolitical but was widely seen to be supported by the Left.

There is speculation that the BJP is hoping that the momentum of the protests will be enough to topple the Trinamool government in time.

Today, Amit Shah also spoke of the alleged law and order problems and even quoted actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty, saying he had alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress cadres do not allow BJP supporters to vote.

