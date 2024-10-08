Instagram Is Down For Several Users Across India

Numerous users began reporting difficulties accessing the app around 11:15 a.m.

Instagram is currently down for many users across India, with the Meta-owned platform experiencing widespread issues. According to Downdetector, a crowd-sourced outage tracking service, numerous users began reporting difficulties accessing the app around 11:15 a.m.

Downdetector data showed that there were over 64% of users had issues logging into the app. 24% of users had server connection issues. The website tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the issues they were facing with Instagram. Some users were presented with an error message that stated, 'Something went wrong.

One user on X questioned if Instagram was indeed down for all users. They wrote, "Wait is Instagram down, I thought it was just me having internet issues?"

Another user wrote, "instagram down 8/10/2024. life is more beautiful without Instagram."

"Instagram is no more," the third user wrote.

In June, the Meta-owned app faced a global outage. As per website outage tracking website Downdetector, over 6,500 users reported issues with accessing the platform in India at the peak of an outage at around 12.02 p.m.

About 58 per cent reported problems with the feed, 32 per cent with the app, and 10 per cent with server connection.

Users from Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and others faced issues with the app.

