Inside Picture From Jeet Adani And Diva Shah's Wedding Festivity

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, is set to marry Diva Jaimin Shah in a "simple and traditional" ceremony in Ahmedabad today. The pre-wedding celebrations began on February 5 and the first picture from one of the functions is out. Wedding guest Pinky Reddy shared a photo with the groom's mother Preeti Adani on her Instagram story. A location stamp on the picture shows it is from Shantivan Bungalows.

Pinky Reddy, Philanthropist and past President of FICCI FLO, is seen in a yellow saree with beautiful pink flowers and green leaves embroidered on the border. Ms Reddy is the wife of GVK scion GV Sanjay Reddy.

The groom's mother, Preeti Adani, wore a lehenga with a big necklace.

Meha Patel, Vice-Chairperson of Zydus Foundation, posed with the two ladies.

"Beautiful family carnival," Pinky Reddy captioned her picture.

The Adani Wedding

The wedding festivities will start at 2 pm. The rituals will be conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania - School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He currently spearheads the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs.

Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.

Last month, while interacting with the media in Prayagraj, industrialist Gautam Adani cleared that it would be a "simple and traditional" ceremony, and not a star-studded spectacle. Mr Adani and his family visited Maha Kumbh and performed Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam.

"My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet, too, is here for Ma Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair," he said.

Instead of making it a grand affair, the couple is spending on causes close to their hearts. The duo has pledged to perform 'Mangal Seva' by providing Rs. 10 lakh each for the weddings of 500 women with disabilities every year.

On Wednesday, Jeet and Diva met 21 newlywed women with disabilities and their husbands to launch this initiative.

यह अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है कि मेरा बेटा जीत और बहू दिवा अपने वैवाहिक जीवन की शुरुआत एक पुण्य संकल्प से कर रहे हैं।



जीत और दिवा ने प्रति वर्ष 500 दिव्यांग बहनों के विवाह में प्रत्येक बहन के लिए 10 लाख का आर्थिक सहयोग कर ‘मंगल सेवा' का संकल्प लिया है।



एक पिता के रूप में यह ‘मंगल… pic.twitter.com/tKuW2zPCUE — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 5, 2025

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra has partnered with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to custom-make shawls for both Jeet and Diva. The NGO is also involved in making hand-painted wedding essentials including glassware, plates and other accessories.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)