'Inquiry Today Itself': Centre On Actor's Censor Board Corruption Charge

Tamil actor Vishal's claims of corruption at the film censor board triggered an immediate response from the ruling BJP, with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry rushing a senior officer to Mumbai to "conduct an inquiry today itself". The ministry's post on X came less than 24 hours after Vishal said he paid Rs 6.5 lakhs for the censor board to certify his film, 'Mark Antony'.

The ministry called the charge "extremely unfortunate", professed "zero tolerance" for corruption and asked others who may have been harassed to provide details. "The government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone involved. A senior officer... has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself," the ministry said.

The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate.



The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting… — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 29, 2023

At 6 PM last evening Vishal uploaded a nearly four-minute long video addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also named two individuals and shared details of online bank transfers.

In the post Vishal claimed he sent Rs 3 lakh to the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank account of M Rajan and Rs 3.5 lakh to a Kotak Mahendra Bank account belonging to Jeeja Ramdas. Both accounts are in Mumbai.

#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for… pic.twitter.com/3pc2RzKF6l — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 28, 2023

"Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine... but not in real life... can't digest. Especially in government offices. And, even worse, happening in CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay Rs 6.5 lakhs for my film 'Mark Antony' (Hindi version). Two transactions... Rs 3 lakhs for screening and Rs 3.5 lakhs for certificate," Vishal wrote.

"Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator... .coz too much at stake since movie released today. Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers."

"NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB"