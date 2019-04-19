Inquiry Ordered Into Cash Distribution Claims By Media In Gujarat Polls

It was alleged that cash was distributed to people outside the venue of a poll rally. (Representational)

Gujarat election authorities on Friday ordered an inquiry after media reports cited a viral video to claim that cash was distributed to people outside the venue of a poll rally addressed by Union minister Smriti

Irani.

The rally took place in Patan district, over 125 kilometres from Ahmedabad, on April 17 and some local television channels aired a video which showed a woman, part of a group, accepting money from another.

These media outlets had alleged that the video was shot outside Ms Irani's Patan rally.

"We have taken suo motu cognisance after watching the news and asked the collector of Patan district to submit a report after conducting an inquiry into the matter," said P Bharthi, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat.



