Initial Flight Delayed, IndiGo Passengers Miss Connecting Plane

IndiGo apoligised to passengers for the inconvenience (Representational)

Several IndiGo passengers missed their connecting flight from Lucknow to Varanasi on Tuesday as their incoming flight from Dehradun was delayed due to operational reasons. The airline apologised for the inconvenience.

In a statement, the airline said the customers were served refreshments and offered options to travel on the next available flight with hotel accommodation in Lucknow or continuing their journey via road which was arranged at Lucknow.

"We deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers," it added.

According to IndiGo, flight 6E 518 operating from Dehradun to Lucknow was delayed due to operational reasons which resulted in some customers missing their connecting flight 6E 7741 from Lucknow to Varanasi.

