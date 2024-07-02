Infrashakti Awards: Adani Ports CEO On How To Reach $10 Trillion Economy

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone CEO Ashwani Gupta was speaking at NDTV Infrashakti Awards

Trade is at the core of taking India's economy to $10 trillion, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone CEO Ashwani Gupta said at the NDTV Infrashakti Awards today.

"We believe in a $10 trillion economy. Where will it come from? Trade is at the core of it," he said.

"But what is it exactly about trade? When we talk about focus on infrastructure, energy, industrialisation - all that is about trade," Mr Gupta said.

"If we look at our figures, 95 per cent of our trade last year was done by maritime, which is 68 per cent of value of all India... This is very clear and more and more efficient trade, not only in India but globally, is going to contribute to this $10 trillion economy," he said.

