Infosys Says 'Steady Progress' In Tax Portal Usage After Rap Over Glitch

Infosys, rebuked by the government over persistent glitches in its new tax portal, said today that over three crore taxpayers had "successfully completed transactions" using the site and 1.5 crore tax returns were filed. The company also acknowledged the "difficulties some users continue to experience" and assured a fix.

Infosys said it recognised the "ongoing challenges" faced by some users and added that it had engaged with more than 1,200 taxpayers directly to understand their concerns. "The company is focused on rapidly resolving these challenges while working closely with the Chartered Accountant community to ensure that a comprehensive set of user scenarios are supported and thoroughly tested before deployment," said the company in a statement.

The Income Tax E-Filing Portal has seen a steady increase in use with taxpayers' concerns being "progressively addressed", said Infosys.

"Thus far, over three crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions. Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the company acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline end-user experience," it said.

The company stated that in September, more than 15 lakh unique taxpayers logged into the portal daily.

"Over 85 per cent of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication. The portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis," it said.

Infosys was given a September 15 deadline to fix the nagging glitches in the tax filing portal it was commissioned to set up for the government.

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh after the tax e-filing portal was shut for two days in a row, to add to the snags experienced by users since its launch in June.

Ms Sitharaman, expressing "deep disappointment", asked Infosys for an explanation for the "repeated issues" faced by taxpayers. She also stressed that the company needed to invest more resources and efforts. Mr Parekh told the government that over 750 employees were working on the project and COO Pravin Rao "is personally overseeing this project".