Infosys Says Its US Unit Hit By Cyber Security Event

Infosys said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue (Representational)

IT service provider Infosys said on Friday its U.S. unit, Infosys McCamish Systems, was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.

The company said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue and that it had launched an investigation to identify the potential impact on systems and data.

