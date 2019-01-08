Trending

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani To Head RBI Panel On Digital Payments

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani To Head RBI Panel On Digital Payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani as the chairman of a committee to assess the digitisation of payments in India.



