Army Chief's Comment "Not Political Or Religious", Say Sources Amid Row General Bipin Rawat had referred to what he said were reports of an increase in the Muslim population in several districts of Assam and talked about the rise of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal.

General Bipin Rawat said the influx of people from Bangladesh into the Northeast was planned. Influx from Bangladesh proxy war by Pak with China help, Army chief said Army sources said there's "nothing political or religious" in his remarks Assam government is coming out with national register of citizens



In comments that have provoked political reactions, General Rawat referred to what he said were reports of an increase in the Muslim population in several districts of Assam and talked about the rise of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal.



"There is a party called AIUDF. If you look at it, they have grown in a faster time-frame than the BJP grew over the years," he said, adding that the BJP won only two seats in the 1984 national election. "The AIDUF is moving at a faster pace in Assam."



The AIUDF, formed in 2005, has three members in parliament and 13 state legislators.



"I do not think you can now change the population dynamics of the area. If it was five districts to eight to nine, inversion has taken place whichever be the government," he said, referring to districts in Assam that have a Muslim majority.



The Army Chief also said the influx of people from Bangladesh into the Northeast was "planned" and part of proxy warfare by Pakistan with support from China.



"A planned immigration is taking place because of our western neighbour. They will always try and ensure that this area is taken over, playing the proxy dimension of warfare. I think the proxy game is very well played by our western neighbour, supported by our northern border (China) to keep the area disturbed. We will continue to see some migration happening. The solution lies in identifying the problem and holistically looking at it," he said.



To check the influx of Bangladeshis, Assam is coming out with a national register of citizens.



General Rawat said the centre was "seriously taking several measures to ensure development of the region", which would "take care of a lot of things".



Efforts should be to "amalgamate" the people living in the region, he said, and then try and "start identifying those creating trouble for us".



"We will have more problem in segregating people. Yes some people will have to be identified who are creating trouble for us."



Sources in the Army, in response to the strong reactions to General Rawat's comments, say there is "nothing political or religious" in what he said. The Army Chief just mentioned "amalgamation and development" in the Seminar.



Badruddin Ajmal, reacting to the Army Chief's comments on his party, had tweeted: "General Bipin Rawat has made a political statement, shocking! Why is it a concern for the army chief that a political party, based on democratic and secular values, is rising faster than BJP? Alternative parties like AIUDF, AAP have grown because of the misgovernance of big parties."



