Infiltration Attempt Stopped At Akhnoor Border, Explosives Seized

The arms and ammunition bearing distinct Chinese markings were being smuggled from Pakistan

In a strike against terrorism and organised smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a cache of arms and explosives being smuggled from Pakistan across the Akhnoor border.

The cache included 12 improvised explosive device (IED) detonators, 15 hand-grenades and an AK-56 rifle with 234 rounds of ammunition.

In a joint operation with the Indian Army conducted in the wee hours of Tuesday, the team also seized five pistols along with 60 rounds of ammunition (9mm) from a forward area in Gigrial Village of Akhnoor region in Jammu district, DRI Director General Debi Prasad Dash said on Wednesday.

He said the arms and ammunition bearing distinct Chinese markings were being smuggled from Pakistan.

"DRI had specific intelligence that some intruders from Pakistan side will attempt to infiltrate into India from a specific location at the international border in the intervening night of November 12 and 13," he said.

Mr Dash added the information was shared with the local Indian Army unit and an ambush was laid at the specified spot.

He said the intruders opened fire at the Indian Army soldiers when they tried to intercept them, prompting retaliatory fire in which one intruder was killed while the rest fled.

"A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession. The infiltrator is suspected to be of Pakistan origin," Mr Dash said.

He said that in a similar operation last week, the DRI had seized 20.8 kilograms of high-quality heroin -- worth Rs 105 crore in the international market -- along with two foreign-made pistols with four magazines from the border area in the Akhnoor region.

"Intelligence suggested that the consignment was destined for Punjab. The contraband was in a packing which indicated that it was of Pakistan origin," he said.

Mr Dash said that it was the fourth such seizure of heroin by the DRI in a span of three months and the involvement of Pakistan-based smugglers and agencies was also being investigated.