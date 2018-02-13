Indore School Bus Accident: Delhi Public School Principal Arrested Sudarshan Sonar was produced in a court in Indore, which rejected his bail plea and remanded him in judicial custody till February 22.

Share EMAIL PRINT On January 5, a bus belonging to the Delhi Public School Indore rammed into a truck (File) Indore: The principal of Delhi Public School (DPS) was arrested on Monday for alleged violation of rules, following the death of four students of the institute in a bus accident on January 5, the police said.



Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayanchari Mishra said Sudarshan Sonar, the principal of DPS, was arrested for alleged violation of rules and regulations related to transport and maintenance of school buses.



Sudarshan Sonar was produced in a court in Indore, which rejected his bail plea and remanded him in judicial custody till February 22.



On January 5, a bus belonging to the school had rammed into a truck at Kanadiya bypass, killing four students and the driver.



On January 7, the police had arrested a DPS official and two other persons for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cheating and forging documents after investigations revealed that the bus' speed governor was malfunctioning.



District Prosecution Officer Mohammed Akram Sheikh today said Section 188 (disobeying of orders issued by a government authority) of the IPC had also been added after probe.



Police had claimed that a forged certificate was obtained from a private firm which certified that the speed governor of the bus was working properly.



