Indore Doctor Working On COVID-19 Frontline Dies Of Coronavirus

Dr Ajay Joshi was suffering from co-morbid conditions which made recovery difficult

Indore-based doctor, Ajay Joshi, who treated hundreds of coronavirus patients since the outbreak of the pandemic, had tested positive for the deadly virus on May 23 and was admitted to city's Choithram Hospital the next day. After batting the infection for over two weeks, Dr Joshi died at the hospital Tuesday morning.

Dr Joshi, who was the head of department of surgery and medical superintendent of Index Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, was 57 years old.

Dr Amit Bhatt, Deputy Director of Choitram Hospital said, "Dr Ajay Joshi was shifted to the ICU on May 29 and his condition kept deteriorating. He finally lost the battle against COVID-19 today."

According to sources, Dr Joshi was suffering from co-morbid conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, besides chronic renal disease, which made it difficult for him to recover from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the death of "corona warrior" Dr Joshi and said: "Dr Ajay Joshi of Indore's Index Medical College contracted the virus while serving other infected patients."

"His untimely death saddens me. May god give strength to the family and peace to the departed soul," Mr Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

"Our superintendent Dr Ajay Joshi always encouraged everyone to help the administration in combating the coronavirus pandemic. We will continue to provide our services," Dr Deepti Singh, COVID coordinator, Index Medical College told ANI.

Index Medical College has so far treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients. 3 other doctors and eight nurses from the hospital have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

At least four doctors from the city have died of coronavirus so far. Earlier, three doctors, Dr Shatrughan Panjwani, Ayurveda doctor Om Prakash Chauhan, and private practitioner and general physician Dr BK Sharma, had died after testing positive for the virus.

Over 3,800 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Indore so far while Madhya Pradesh has crossed 9,600 cases with over 400 deaths.