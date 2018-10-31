Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary: Tributes Pour In For India's 'Iron Lady'

Indira Gandhi was the first and, to date, the only woman Prime Minister of India.

The nation remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 34th death anniversary today. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. The former Prime Minister, also known as the Iron Lady of India, was assassinated on October 31, 1984, the same year when she had launched Operation Bluestar to crush Punjab militancy. She was the first and, to date, the only woman Prime Minister of India.

Several tributes also poured in on micro-blogging site Twitter.



"Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2018

"Remembering Dadi today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her," Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Remembering Dadi today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2018

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted a quote from her and paid homage to her.

""...I shall continue to serve until my last breath and when I die, I can say, that every drop of my blood will invigorate India and strengthen it." My humble homage to Smt. #IndiraGandhi who lived and died for the unity and integrity of the nation," he tweeted.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot remembered her words of wisdom.

"The power to question is the basis of all human progress" Remembering the words of wisdom of India's first and till date only female PM, the Iron Lady #IndiraGandhi ji on the anniversary of her demise. My tributes to her eternal soul," he tweeted.

"The power to question is the basis of all human progress"



Remembering the words of wisdom of India's first and till date only female PM, the Iron Lady #IndiraGandhi ji on the anniversary of her demise. My tributes to her eternal soul. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 31, 2018

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot wrote that Indira Gandhi contributed immensely towards national unity and integrity.

"I pay my humble tributes to former PM Smt #IndiraGandhi ji on her death anniversary. She contributed immensely towards national unity n integrity. As the Nation's #IronLady in the true sense, she led the country to victory over Pakistan in 1971," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

Former Maulana Azad University Chancellor Zafar Sareshwala called her one of our greatest Prime Ministers.

"Today we lost one of our greatest Prime Ministers #IndiraGandhi ji Her sacrifice determination and grit to take the nation ahead will always remain in our collective memories," he wrote.

Today we lost one of our greatest Prime Ministers #IndiraGandhi ji Her sacrifice determination and grit to take the nation ahead will always remain in our collective memories pic.twitter.com/dofVj8iOYO — zafar sareshwala (@zafarsareshwala) October 31, 2018

Activist Sadhavi Khosla called her "daring and inspirational" in her tribute.

"Even after 34 years of her demise, the country has not been able to find another leader as astute, as daring and as inspirational as #IndiraGandhi," she tweeted.

Even after 34 years of her demise, the country has not been able to find another leader as astute, as daring and as inspirational as #IndiraGandhi — Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) October 31, 2018

Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted that she was "dignity, courage and grit personified".



"On 31 st October 1984 34 years ago Indira Gandhi martyred herself on the alter of National Unity & integrity of India.The Iron Lady who changed the map of South Asia in 1971 was dignity, courage & grit personified. My salute to her on the day of her martyrdom #ShaheedIndiraGandhi," he tweeted.

On 31 st October 1984 34 years ago Indira Gandhi martyred herself on the alter of National Unity & integrity of India.The Iron Lady who changed the map of South Asia in 1971 was dignity, courage & grit personified. My salute to her on the day of her martyrdom #ShaheedIndiraGandhi — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 31, 2018



In 1984, two of her bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, had shot her at her Safdarjung Road residence in the capital.