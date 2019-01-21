IndiGo Plane Engine Stalled Mid-Air, Flew Back To Lucknow: Report

The IndiGo flight was going from Lucknow to Jaipur when its engine stalled after take-off

An IndiGo plane flying from Lucknow to Jaipur had to turn back to the airport today after one of its two engines stalled, news agency ANI reported.

The pilot of IndiGo flight 6E-451 saw high vibration in the engine after it stalled shortly after take-off, following which he decided to turn back to Lucknow, ANI reported.

The aircraft is being inspected at the airport, it said.

Earlier this month, the government had said it will issue new safety protocols for airlines operating Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines, after temporary grounding orders affected the planes last year.

Low-cost airlines IndiGo and GoAir were forced to ground A320neo aircraft on several occasions due to issues related to their engines.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would issue safety rules for airlines, civil aviation secretary RN Choubey had told news agency Reuters on January 9.

