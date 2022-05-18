Indigo Picks KLM Boss As First Foreign CEO

Pieter Elbers guided KLM airlines through the Covid pandemic.

Indigo airlines today appointed Dutch carrier KLM's Pieter Elbers as its first foreign chief executive. Mr Elbers will join from October 1, 2022, the airline stated in a notification to exchanges.

Mr Elbers, 52, guided KLM airlines through the Covid pandemic. He has also overseen several restructuring efforts at the carrier since being appointed as CEO in 2014.

"What IndiGo's employees and leadership have jointly built, since its start 16 years ago, is, by any standard, truly impressive," Mr Elbers said in a statement.

Mr Elbers will succeed Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer of IndiGo when the 71-year-old retires later this year.

Pieter Elbers was born in Schiedam, The Netherlands. He received a Bachelor's degree in Logistics Management and a Master's Degree in Business Economics.

He started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time, held several managerial positions in both The Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece, and Italy. After he returned to The Netherlands, he was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Network and Alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer.

IndiGo held 54.8 percent of the domestic market in March, flying 5.86 million passengers. With a fleet of 275 aircraft, IndiGo operates 1,600 daily flights to 75 destinations in India and 25 internationally, the company said.