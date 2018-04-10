Bengaluru Doctor Groused About Mosquitoes, Removed From IndiGo Flightv

According to the airline, Saurabh Rai was scheduled to fly from Lucknow to Bengaluru on flight 6E 541. Moments after he boarded the flight, he allegedly complained about mosquitoes on board. "Before the cabin crew could address his concerns he became aggressive and used threatening language," IndiGo said in a statement.
The airline said the row escalated when the crew shut the aircraft exits. "He (Rai) attempted to instigate other passengers on board to damage the aircraft and used words such as 'hijack'. Hence, keeping in mind applicable safety protocols, crew apprised pilot-in-command, who decided to offload him," said IndiGo.
As the incident buzzed on Twitter, the airline found itself parrying more complaints of mosquitoes and even apologised to one passenger.
Hi, Sumit! Apologies for the experience. As per NGT regulation, fumigation can be done only when passengers are not on-board. We comply with that and would like to clarify that while we have defined procedures to avoid such instances, 1/3— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 10, 2018
we are sure that you will understand that entry of insects or flies cannot be completely guarded against. However, your feedback is valuable to us and we're sharing the same with the concerned team to avoid such instances in future. 2/3— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 10, 2018
India's top budget carrier was in January slammed by a group of parliamentarians for "discourteous and rude" behaviour towards passengers, saying it was an "institutional" problem. The MPs' panel urged the airline to adopt a consumer-friendly approach.