Bengaluru Doctor Groused About Mosquitoes, Removed From IndiGo Flightv

IndiGo has said in tweets that Dr Saurabh Rai was off-loaded after he used the word "hijack".

All India | | Updated: April 10, 2018 10:35 IST
Dr Saurabh Rai was scheduled to fly from Lucknow to Bengaluru on InfiGo flight 6E 541.

New Delhi:  A passenger was thrown out of an IndiGo flight after he allegedly kicked up a fuss and abused the crew over mosquitoes on board. The airline has said in tweets that he was off-loaded after he used the word "hijack".

According to the airline, Saurabh Rai was scheduled to fly from Lucknow to Bengaluru on flight 6E 541. Moments after he boarded the flight, he allegedly complained about mosquitoes on board. "Before the cabin crew could address his concerns he became aggressive and used threatening language," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline said the row escalated when the crew shut the aircraft exits. "He (Rai) attempted to instigate other passengers on board to damage the aircraft and used words such as 'hijack'. Hence, keeping in mind applicable safety protocols, crew apprised pilot-in-command, who decided to offload him," said IndiGo.

Saurabh Rai, a heart surgeon based in Bengaluru, has complained that the IndiGo staff treated him badly and manhandled him. "The Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru was full of mosquitoes, when I raised objection, I was manhandled by the crew and offloaded from the aircraft, I was even threatened," Dr Rai was quoted by ANI news agency.

As the incident buzzed on Twitter, the airline found itself parrying more complaints of mosquitoes and even apologised to one passenger.
   
India's top budget carrier was in January slammed by a group of parliamentarians for "discourteous and rude" behaviour towards passengers, saying it was an "institutional" problem. The MPs' panel urged the airline to adopt a consumer-friendly approach.

