IndiGo Handled Passengers Inappropriately, Says Aviation Regulator

IndiGo airline has been slammed and sent a showcause notice by the aviation regulator DGCA over its handling of a special needs child that set off outrage earlier this month.

In its report, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which was investigating the incident that took place in Ranchi airport on May 7, said IndiGo had handled the passenger "inappropriately".

"The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations," read the investigation report.

Indigo had refused to allow the child and his family to board the flight, claiming he was in a "state of panic" and posed threat to other passengers.

No amount of appeals and explanations -- by fellow passengers and a group of doctors who were taking the flight -- made them change their stance. In a statement, the airline stressed that it takes pride in being "inclusive", playing down suggestions of discriminatory behaviour.