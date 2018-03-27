IndiGo, GoAir Start Receiving Engines From Pratt And Whitney P&W president Robert F Leduc had earlier said that the engines of the grounded aircraft would be replaced by April end.

Budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir, whose 14 A320 Neo aircraft were grounded by aviation regulator DGCA early this month due to faulty engines, have started receiving spare engines from Pratt and Whitney.The supply of pre-450 series engines to replace the 450 series faulty engines has helped the two carriers redeploy some of the grounded planes back into operations, according to a senior DGCA official."Both the airlines ( IndiGo and GoAir) have started getting pre-450 serial number engines from P&W," Joint Directorate General of Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Lalit Gupta said.With the supply of these engines, some of the aircraft of the two airlines, which were out of operation, are now back into flying, he said without giving any specific numbers.In its March 12 order, the DGCA had grounded 14 A320Neo planes, fitted with PW1100 engines beyond ESN 450 series, of IndiGo and GoAir, citing safety concerns. IndiGo has started receiving the engines from March 21 onwards and, therefore, the aircraft grounded stand at seven now, said an IndiGo statement.P&W president Robert F Leduc had earlier said that the engines of the grounded aircraft would be replaced by April end. "I can tell you that by April end the fleet will be up in the air flying," Mr Leduc informed the United Technologies Corporation's (UTC) investors recently,