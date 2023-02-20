IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Odisha Diverted To Lucknow After Bomb Hoax

The flight landed safely at 12:20 pm and was taken to the isolation. (Representational)

An IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Odisha's Deogarh was diverted to the Lucknow airport following a "specific bomb threat" which was later declared a hoax, the airlines said.

Flight 6E 6191 was checked thoroughly at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) and was cleared for takeoff 2.35 hours later, an airport official said.

The airline said in a statement that it followed security agencies' rules in the investigation.

An airport spokesperson said the flight landed safely at 12:20 pm and was taken to the isolation bay.

He said the airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat which turned out to be a hoax.

The aircraft was released for the onward journey at 14:55, he said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

