Jyotiraditya Scindia's 'Unacceptable' Post After IndiGo Passenger Hits Pilot

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said "unruly behaviour" on board planes will not be tolerated and every such incident will be dealt with as strongly as existing legal provisions allow.

In a detailed post on X, Mr Scindia also explained that the disorder at the Delhi airport Sunday was due to "unprecedented fog" that limited visibility for four hours starting 5 am, and "compelled" authorities to shut down flight ops "keeping passenger safety... the foremost priority... in mind".

The minister's brief comment comes amid outrage over absolute chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, where heavy fog forced delays and cancellations to over 150 domestic and international flights. The flashpoint was on board an IndiGo service to Goa, where a male passenger - Sahil Kataria - ran at the captain and assaulted him for announcing a fresh delay.

Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM.



The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 15, 2024

"Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this (lengthy flight delays) are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly, in line with existing legal provisions. I would like to assure everyone all stakeholders are working around the clock to minimise fog-related impact..." the minister said.

"It is my earnest request to all travellers to bear with during this difficult period."

Mr Scindia also said the DGCA - the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the country's aviation watchdog - will issue protocols for airlines, to ensure "better communication (with) passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations and delays due to adverse weather".

Over the past few days heavy fog and adverse weather have led to multiple delays at major airports across northern India, including national capital Delhi. On Sunday over 150 flights were either cancelled, diverted or delayed, and the inconvenience to passengers continued this morning.

Apart from the delayed Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight, there was also an Air India international service to Austria that was heavily delayed; like the domestic flight, which was reportedly kept waiting for 10 hours, it was held for hours while passengers sat inside, unable to deplane for security reasons.

