IndiGo Captain's Welcome, Cake Treat On 1st Flight To Ayodhya's New Airport

The captain ended the announcement with "Jai Shree Ram"

The Ayodhya airport is all set to receive its first flight, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport. An Indigo flight has taken off from Delhi to reach Ayodhya. The captain of the flight made a special announcement and welcomed passengers before the take off.

Ashutosh Shekhar, the captain of the flight said, "It's a matter of pride for me that Indigo has given me the command of this important flight. It's a matter of joy for Indigo and us. We hope your journey with us is safe and sound." He also introduced his co-pilot an cabin in-charge to the passengers and said that the passengers will be informed about weather-related and flight-related updates.

Mr Shekhar ended the announcement with "Jai Shree Ram" followed by passengers also joining him.

#WATCH | IndiGo pilot captain Ashutosh Shekhar welcomes passengers as the first flight takes off from Delhi for the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, UP. pic.twitter.com/rWkLSUcPVF — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

The passengers and staff at the airport cut a cake before the flight took off. Passengers also carried saffron flags while boarding the plane.

Passengers cut cake before first flight takes off to Ayodhya airport.

The Ayodhya airport, also called Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, was inaugurated by PM Modi today. PM Modi also inaugurated the newly revamped Ayodhya railway station. The inaugurations come less than a month ahead of the grand Ram Temple consecration.