In Pics: India's Social Distancing Jugaad Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Uddhav Thackeray at a meet with officials at the official bungalow Varsha

Amid an unprecedented nationwide lockdown and call for social distancing, people across the country are finding innovative ways to maintain safe distance and stop the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on March 24 to announce a 21-day lockdown across country to curb the spread of the virus.

In his speech, he stressed on the importance of social distancing to break the chain of transmission. He said, "The opinion of experts has proved that there is only one way to effectively deal with Coronavirus - Social Distancing."

PM Modi urged everyone to strictly "maintain physical distance with others" and emphasised that "there is no other method or way to escape coronavirus".

Following his address, people across the country adopted social distancing and came up with innovative ideas to practice it in crowded places. Shops across India have now begun marking spots on the ground for the buyers to stand and maintain a distance from each other.

Take a look:

In Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited a local flower market where she drew circles for buyers to stand in. In the video, the chief minister is seeing scrapping the already drawn circles and saying: "Aita hobe na" (this won't do) as she draws new ones on the ground.

Her party's MP Derek O' Brien shared the video with the caption: No words.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting on C0VID-19 preparedness at his official bungalow Varsha in Mumbai. Everyone at the meeting sat at distance from one another.

A shopkeeper is seen using a pipe to put food grains into the bag of his buyer.

Most places across the country have resorted to marking spots for people to stand in and maintain a safe distance from each other.

Even roadside vegetable vendors are now marking spots for their buyers. Almost everyone is seen wearing a mask to keep the contagious virus at bay.

Ticket counter at a railway station across the country are seeing dwindling numbers as major trains have been cancelled. At this station, three passengers stand at the counter behind lines marked in red to maintain a safe distance.