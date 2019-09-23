India's Rivers 'Severely Endangered', Says Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio asked people to join the fight to preserve the Cauvery river. (File)

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has extended his support to the "Cauvery Calling" movement, which was initiated by the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore to revive the river.

"India's rivers are severely endangered with many of its smaller rivers vanishing. Join Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation in their fight to preserve the Cauvery river," the "Titanic" star said in a message on his Facebook page recently.

The post was shared and liked widely and saw several comments, an Isha release said today.

Last year, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was invited by Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation for their Earth Sense event.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev announced the launch of "Cauvery Calling" in July with an aim to revitalise the dying river which is the source of livelihood, irrigation and drinking water for 84 million people, the release said.

The movement will support lakhs of farmers in the Cauvery basin to plant 242 crore trees in an economic plan that is expected to revive not just the river but the fortunes of farmers in the basin as well, the release further said.

