India's First 5G-Connected Ambulance Service Launched In Kolkata

Apollo Hospitals unveiled 5G equipped ambulance service today

For the first time in India, ambulances with 5G network will transform delivery of emergency care, where the treatment of a patient will begin in the ambulance itself as these ambulances will have the capabilities providing critical care as the patient is en route to the hospital.

Apollo Hospitals, that unveiled the service today, plans to extend it to other cities as well. The hospital claims this will transform access to healthcare and save lives in emergency situations.

The custom-designed, state-of-the-art 5G-connected Ambulance is equipped with the latest medical equipment, patient monitoring applications, and telemetry devices that transmit the patient's health data to the hospital with low latency. In addition, it is also equipped with onboard cameras connected to the ultra-fast and low latency 5G network.

Dr K Hari Prasad, President-Hospitals Division, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited, says whatever can be done in the emergency room of the hospital can also be done in the ambulance.

"Apollo Hospitals has always strived to provide access to the community. The 5G-connected ambulances use advances in technology to provide immediate access to the seriously ill and injured. It enables advanced care from the spot where the patient is through the journey to the hospital and in the Emergency room. This is truly a pathbreaking initiative and will be an important tool in saving precious lives," he added.

Doctors say when a critical patient is en route to the hospital and every second makes a difference, the 5G-connected Ambulance acts as an extension of the emergency room in a hospital that enables starting of treatment early in what is called the golden hour.

The 5G network relays the geo-location of the ambulance to the hospital's command centre to ensure the nearest ambulance reaches the critical patient to save the Golden Hour time. Also, the ambulance transmits the patient's complete telemetry data, including vitals, in near real-time to doctors and experts at the hospital.

This allows the doctors at ER to make quicker decisions and advise paramedics in the ambulance to administer required aid while on the move. It also prepares the hospital staff to better manage the patient on arrival and save precious time.

With near real-time camera feed available, the doctors and paramedics in the ambulance can use the cameras to collaborate with the ER specialist doctors at the hospital who are equipped with advanced technologies to undertake basic procedures, if necessary. The doctors can virtually guide the paramedic to carry out the procedure and save precious lives.

Dr Surinder Singh Bhatia, Director Medical Service, Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, said this small step for Apollo Hospitals will be a giant leap for healthcare in the future.