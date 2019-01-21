'India's Economy Healthy, May Grow 7.5%': IMF Chief Economist To NDTV

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said India's economy will be among fastest growing in 2019

A healthy 7.5 per cent growth is what the International Monetary Fund had predicted for India for this year, its Chief Economist Gita Gopinath told NDTV today. The figure, she said, puts India in the bracket of "one of the fastest-growing, large economies of the world".

"The Indian economy is quite healthy. We revised it up slightly and that was because of lower commodity prices and the effect that that would have on monetary policy," Ms Gopinath, the first woman to occupy the office, told NDTV during an interview.

But there are areas that need improvement - among them the implementation of the government's flagship Goods and Services Tax and the agricultural sector.

Proper implementation of the GST is a work in progress, she said.

"The indirect tax revenues which have come in are weaker than were expected, which is partly a reflection of how it was rolled out and the implementation issues with that and that would continue to have to be fixed," she said.

Agricultural distress in India is another key area that the IMF is looking at.

"We have some serious stress in the agricultural sector and that is another area we will need to do a lot better on. It should not take the form of loan waivers but in the form of cash support but not necessarily in the form of input subsidies," she said.