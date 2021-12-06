India's Big S-400 Missile Order From Russia: 10 Points

The deal for S-400 units is worth Rs 35,000 crore. Putin is scheduled to hand over the model of an S-400 air defence system to PM Modi.

The missile system is likely to be first deployed at a location close to the western border, from where it can tackle threats from both Pakistan and China.

Parts of the air defence system have started reaching India. Reports say the equipment is being brought to India through both sea and air routes.

The air defence system is expected to give India an edge as it as enemy aircraft and cruise missiles can be tackled from a 400 km distance.

But the deal signed in 2018 threatens to upend the burgeoning relationship between New Delhi and Washington. The US has threatened sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA),

But India has pushed ahead despite the threat of sanctions. A similar purchase by NATO ally Turkey prompted the US to ban Ankara from its advanced F-35 fighter jet program under CAATSA.

It is a sovereign decision, the government told parliament recently. "Government takes sovereign decisions based on threat perception, operational and technological aspects to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges," said junior Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt.

The minister also said S-400 Missile is a "potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area".

Russia has already trained a group of Indian personnel to operate the first regiment. The experts have returned home after completing training.