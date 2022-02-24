India's Advisories To Citizens Stuck In Ukraine: A Timeline

Ukrainian tanks move into city, after Putin authorized a military operation in Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday, in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. The Indian ambassador to Ukraine called on the citizens stuck in the country to face the current situation with calm and fortitude. In a message to the Indians in Ukraine, Partha Satpathy said the situation is "highly tense and very uncertain" and it is causing a lot of anxiety.

The envoy said the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy are working on a "mission mode" to find a "solution to this difficult situation". Currently 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are in Ukraine.

Here's a timeline of advisories issued to Indian citizens in Ukraine:

February 15 : Advisory issued by Mission urging Indian nationals to leave Ukraine.

February 16 : Cap on passengers removed under Air bubble Arrangement

February 18 : Air India flights announced for Feb 22, 24 and 26

February 20 : Air India was considering postponing flights due to no bookings from Ukraine.

February 20 : second Advisory issued by Mission strongly urging Indian Nationals to leave.

February 22: Third advisory issued regarding additional flights.

February 22 : Fourth Advisory issued regarding online classes by Ukrainian Universities as many students were not willing to leave in absence of online classes.

February 22 : 2 Russian speaking officers sent to Kyiv to help with the return of Indian nationals

February 24 : Advisories issued regarding the following :