India's 40th Communication Satellite, GSAT-31, Launched

Weighing about 2,535 kg, GSAT-31 was launched onboard the Ariane-5 from Kourou in French Guiana.

India's latest communication satellite GSAT-31 was successfully launched from French Guiana this morning, making it the third successful launch by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this year.

The satellite was placed into the orbit within 42 minutes of its launch from Ariane Launch Complex at Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America, at 02:31 am (IST).

"GSAT-31 has a unique configuration of providing flexible frequency segments and coverage. It will provide communication services to Indian mainland and island," ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan said.

GSAT-31 is the 40th communication satellite of India. It will replace the InSAT satellite which is nearing its end of life.

Weighing about 2,535 kg, the GSAT-31 will provide continuity to operational services on some of the in-orbit satellites. This satellite will augment the Ku-band transponder capacity in Geostationary Orbit, the space agency said.

Salient features:

Spacecraft Power: 4.7 kW

Payload: Ku-band transponders

Coverage area: Indian mainland and island

Mission life: 15years

GSAT-31 will be used for supporting VSAT networks, Television uplinks, Digital Satellite News Gathering, DTH-television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.

The satellite also provides wide beam coverage to facilitate communication over large oceanic region, comprising large parts of Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean, using a wide band transponder.

GSAT-30 is another geostationary satellite to be lofted soon by Arianespace. Since the launch of India's APPLE experimental satellite on Ariane Flight L03 in 1981, Arianespace has orbited 23 satellites and signed 24 launch contracts with the Indian space agency, the European launch services provider said.

"Arianespace is honored ISRO has entrusted Ariane 5 for two launches back-to-back, with the last Ariane 5 of 2018 launching GSAT-11, and today the first one of the year 2019, which orbited GSAT-31," Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel said.

The next ISRO geostationary satellite to be launched by Arianespace will be GSAT-30.

