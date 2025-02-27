Indians Spent More Time At Work, Less On Self-Care: Time Use Survey

Indians spent more time at work and less on self-care and maintenance in 2024, according to the Time Use Survey released by the centre. The male and female (15-59 years old) participation in employment and related activities in a day increased to 75 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, from 70.9 per cent and 21.8 per cent in 2019, according to the government survey. On the other hand, the average time spent by Indians on self-care and maintenance declined by two per cent in the last five years.

Time Use Survey, first conducted in 2019, looks at the time disposition of both men and women on various paid and unpaid activities. This includes unpaid domestic services for household members, caregiving activities, volunteer work, and training. It also provides information on time spent on employment and related activities, learning, socialising, leisure activities and self-care among others.

The latest Time Use Survey conducted during January - December 2024 is the second such national survey. It covered 4.54 lakh individuals aged six and above, from 1.39 lakh households.

Here are the key findings of the survey: