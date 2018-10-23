Indian Wins $1 Million With His First Dubai Duty Free Ticket

Sourav Dey bagged the jackpot with his first ever ticket to Dubai Duty Free. (Representational)

An Indian national hit a jackpot today to become the latest winner of the $1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle, a media report said.

Sourav Dey, the 45-year-old who has been living in Dubai since last six years, works as a department head for an insurance company, the Khaleej Times reported.

He bagged the jackpot with his first ever ticket to Dubai Duty Free, which he bought on his way to Kolkata for a vacation in September, the paper said.

"I'm so grateful to Dubai Duty Free for giving me this new fortune that my family will truly treasure this for a long time," he was quoted as saying by the paper.

Two other winners, including an Indian, drove away luxury vehicles.

Babu Ajith Babu, a 44-year-old Indian national, drove home a BMW R 1200 RT motorbike, while 40-year-old Sri Lankan national Sajeewa Niranjan won a Range Rover.