Indian Tanks Operated From LoC During Op Sindoor, Took Out Pak Posts

T-72 tanks had rolled up to the Line of Control and took part in the May 7 Operation Sindoor that had destroyed terror bases in 9 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, an officer of the Indian army has told NDTV in an exclusive interview. The tanks - and the BMP-2 armoured personnel carriers - still deployed along the LoC -- indicate the high prepared status of the army despite the ongoing ceasefire with Pakistan.

Speaking to NDTV, a Colonel, whose name is not being revealed due to security concerns, said they were put in position ahead of Operation Sindoor to take on specific targets marked out by the army.

In the operation, their key role was to destroy the routes through which terrorists could infiltrate into India - as a pre-emptive measure.

"We also hit enemy posts which were facilitating infiltration. We know which posts are used as bases for infiltration by the enemy. An informed call was taken -- and the targets were hit," he told NDTV.

Given their deadly accuracy, the tanks, he said, were used sparingly to prevent escalation.

The T-72s are fitted with 125 mm guns "and we also have missiles that have a range of 4000 meters," he said.

"Only a fraction of the equipment was used for to combat ceasefire violation... 300-mm guns and 4000-metre missiles can have devastating effect on the enemy," he said, pointing to India's measured response.

He also indicated that the men and equipment were ready to roll whenever orders came.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 - a retaliation against the horrific terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali tourist had died on April 22.

The Indian reprisal had taken out the headquarters of Lashkar e-Taiba - a proxy of which had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack - and Jaish-e Mohammad. More than 100 terrorists were killed, a handful of them wanted for various attacks in India including the 1999 hijack of an Indian Airlines plane to Kandahar in Afghanistan.

While the role of the Air Force,and the infantry division of the army was known and applauded, very little was known about the part played by the armoured division. India had said its action was "focused, measured and non-escalatory".

Pakistan attempted to hit back immediately with missiles and drones but was trounced. A ceasefire was worked out on May 10.

The Centre is now sending a team of 51 political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers, cutting across party lines, who would travel to key nations to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.