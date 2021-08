The United Kingdom has announced a 10-day quarantine.

Are you an Indian student looking to travel to the United Kingdom for your higher studies and are feeling the pinch of having to pay nearly Rs. 2 lakh for a 10-day hotel quarantine?

Well, we have great news for you. Adar Poonawalla's personal donation of Rs. 10 crore is designed to help such Indian students who are out of pocket and need a little help.

For details of the scheme and how you can apply, log onto ndtv.com/unlockeducation.