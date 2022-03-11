'Like Family, Can't Leave Behind': Indian Student Brings Her Cat From Ukraine

Pictures of the cat and Varadhalakshmi are being widely shared on the Internet.

Stuck in war-hit Ukraine's Sumy, a student has managed to escape the country along with her pet cat Lizonac. Varadhalakshmi, 25, said the cat is like a family member and she could not have left him behind. Varadhalakshmi is from Thrissur in Kerala.

“He is like a family member. Been with me for three years. Couldn't have left him behind," she said.

Pictures of the cat and Varadhalakshmi are being widely shared on the Internet. Take a look:

People are doing their best to escape from Ukraine after the Russian invasion began on February 24. The Indian government has carried out “Operation Ganga” to help its citizens stuck in the European country. Evacuating students from Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine, was a difficult exercise amidst intense fighting in the area between Russian and Ukrainian forces, officials have said. The last big batch of 600 Indians, including 580 students and some families, left Ukraine via a train on Wednesday for Poland. From there, they are being brought home via special flights.

Previously, another Indian student had brought her pet dog - a Siberian husky - from Ukraine. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, in a social media post, had said that the student is from Idukki district. Arya is said to be a student at the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsya.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, thousands of Indian students got stuck in different parts of Ukraine, including the eastern region, which was the most affected by the Russian military offensive.