Indian Startups Raise $240 Million In A Week, This City Leads In Funding Deals

During the week, 30 Indian startups secured a total of $240.85 million in funding including five growth-stage investments and 20 early-stage rounds. Bengaluru emerged as the leader in startup funding, with 12 deals secured during the week. It was followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Patna.

Among business sectors, e-commerce startups received the highest number of investments, closing five deals, according to Entrackr report.

SaaS and fintech startups followed closely, securing three deals each, while companies in foodtech, healthtech, and manufacturing also attracted investor interest.

In the growth-stage category, edtech startup Leap raised $65 million in its Series E round led by Apis Partners.

B2B seafood startup Captain Fresh secured $30 million in its ongoing pre-IPO round.

SaaS IT management platform SuperOps raised $25 million, while a supply chain startup received $12 million in a Series C round from Evolvence India and Mirabilis Investment Trust.

Among early-stage startups, 20 companies collectively raised $107.15 million.

B2B SaaS startup Atomicwork led with a $25 million Series A round, followed by investments in co-working firm Innov8, senior citizen-focused healthcare services provider Geri Care, telecom company Astrome Technologies, and mobility startup VoltUp.

Additionally, D2C handloom clothing brand Dressfolk and road safety products manufacturer Prisomoline raised funds but did not disclose the amounts.

On a weekly basis, startup funding remained stable but showed a slight dip of 3.22 per cent, down from $248.87 million in the previous week.

Over the past eight weeks, the average weekly funding stood at $349.53 million, with 26 deals per week.

Meanwhile, several significant acquisitions took place this week. Raise Financials acquired financial media startup Filter Coffee, while logistics firm Shadowfax took over CriticaLog.

Nazara-owned NODWIN Gaming expanded its portfolio by acquiring esports startup StarLadder.

The digital navigation company MapmyIndia acquired a stake in AI startup SimDaaS.

