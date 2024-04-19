'Never Expected This Would Happen': Indian Woman Rescued From Iran Ship

Ann Tessa Joseph - the lndian sailor who crewed on MSC Aries, the ship seized by Iran on April 13 and was released this week - has thanked the External Affairs Ministry for securing her freedom. She also said the centre told her it is "trying very hard" to ensure the release of her fellow sailors too.

"I have to thank many people. Firstly, I had such an early release because of (the) direct interference of External Affairs Ministry. Not just them... so many people who I don't know personally worked for this. I want to thank them all," Ms Joseph said in a statement released Friday morning.

She also said that while she "didn't expect" such an incident, her temporary captors treated her, and the crew well, allowing them to eat and drink regularly and not harming them in any way.

"I never expected such an incident to take place. I knew the war was going on... but didn't expect this. Even though they seized the ship, they treated the crew very well. There was no issue of food... we could cook in the mess. (But) we had to eat and go back to our cabins. They did not harm us."

"They didn't have any intention to harm the crew. There were four Keralites, including me. Now 16 Indians are left there. When they spoke to the consulate yesterday, they were informed that there will be an early release. The centre is trying very hard to ensure this," she said.

"Was the only female among 25. Am the only one who has come back."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed Ms Joseph's safe return, and that the government is working for the release of the other sailors too.

Indian deck cadet Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, a member of the crew on vessel MSC Aries returned home today. @India_in_Iran, with the support of Iranian authorities, facilitated her return. Mission is in touch with Iranian side to ensure the well being of the… pic.twitter.com/iE932Y4F4y — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 18, 2024

"The Indian mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. The crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India."

READ | Woman, Part Of Indian Crew On Board Ship Seized By Iran, Returns Home

After Ms Joseph landed in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Great work, Indian mission in Iran. Glad that Ms Ann Tessa Joseph has reached home. Modi ki guarantee always delivers, at home or abroad."

The seizure of the vessel came after heightened tensions in the Middle East following a missile attack by Iran on Israel. Around 300 missiles were fired by Tehran, which said it was retaliation for an air strike on its embassy in Damascus in Syria.

READ | Israel Used Multi-Layered Shield To Block Iran Attack. How It Works

With the region on edge now expecting a second attack by Israel, Iran this morning said it had activated its air defences. This was after unconfirmed reports said Israel had launched an air strike; Iran's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan.

READ | Iran Shoots Down Several Drones, US Officials Suspect Israel

Iran claimed to have shot down several drones but there had been "no missile attack for now".

Israel military has said it 'does not have comment at this time' after reports of blasts in Iran, reports AFP.

Earlier this week ex-Israel Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told NDTV he has been urging his country to show restraint after Iran's attack, arguing that a nearly 99 per cent interception rate was a win in itself.

NDTV Exclusive | "Humiliated Iran, Don't Need To React": Ex-Israel PM

The Iranian side had urged Israel to think twice about a retaliatory strike. The UN has also warned the international community against escalation. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council "neither the region nor the world can afford more war".

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.