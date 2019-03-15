Indian-Origin Man Shot In New Zealand, Asaduddin Owaisi Tweets Sushma Swaraj

The terror attack in New Zealand left 49 people dead.

In the worst-ever terror attack in New Zealand's Christchurch, 49 people were left dead today when unidentified gunmen opened fire at two mosques triggering a lockdown in the city.

An Indian-origin man, Ahmed Jehangir, who has family in Hyderabad, was among those who were shot, Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party president, said in a tweet.

He has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help the family. "A video from #ChristChurch shows one Ahmed Jehangir who was shot. His brother Iqbal Jehangir is a resident of Hyderabad & would like to go to NZ for Ahmed's family (sic)," Mr Owaisi tweeted.

In another tweet, Mr Owaisi said: "His brother is serious & his family has little support. I'm only requesting the immediate support of your good offices in expediting his visa process. He'll make all arrangements to travel to NZ by himself."

The terror attacks in Christchurch marked "one of New Zealand's darkest days", New Zealand Prime Minister Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Witnesses said women and children were among those who were killed.

One of the gunmen reportedly livestreamed the assault as he opened gunfire at one of the mosques that triggered the lockdown of the New Zealand city.

New Zealand Police, in a tweet, acknowledged the circulation of the footage. "Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed," the tweet read.

The footage suggests the shooter filmed the video as he opened fire on the people inside the Masjid al Noor mosque.

Mr Owaisi on Twitter requested the state government in Telanagana and foreign ministry to help the family in Hyderabad. "I request @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj to make necessary arrangements for the Khursheed family," the tweet read.

"The attack is reflective of a global shift towards Islamophobia & requires all of us to introspect on how we can counter hateful propaganda," he had earlier posted on Twitter.

One of the gunmen was an Australian-born citizen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in Sydney, describing him as "an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist".

Three men have so far been taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies)

