Indian-Origin CEO Appeals For Urgent Help In Family Property Dispute, UP Police Reacts

He is the co-founder and CEO of Pesto Tech

Ayush Jaiswal, co-founder and CEO of Pesto Tech, has made a heartfelt appeal on social media, requesting urgent help in protecting his family's property in Varanasi. Mr Jaiswal, an Indian-origin entrepreneur based in the United States, claimed that a group of individuals is attempting to seize his father Rajendra Jaiswal's shop. He took to X to share his distress, describing the situation as "painful to watch" especially since he was in the US and unable to personally intervene.

In his post, he claimed that an employee, accompanied by a group of individuals, forcibly broke into the shop, replaced the locks, and unlawfully occupied the premises. Despite his father's attempts to report the incident to the police, Mr Jaiswal alleged that his father was thrown out of the police station. He expressed concerns about the threats faced by his family and urged attention to the matter, highlighting the difficulties his elderly father was facing due to the alleged land-grabbing attempts.

"Urgent Appeal for Justice. I am in the US right now & it's so painful to see my father suffer with thugs trying to take up his property with Police literally looking the other way. I'm posting this on behalf of my father in case X can help," he wrote on X.

"This person is a relative who has a gun and has been indirectly threatening for a long time. I've recordings of him cornering me and harassing me. He's constantly trying to extort money. Unfortunately, this comes when I hired him and have given him a stable job for years. He decided to keep my property," he added.

In response to the post, the police said that it was a property-related family dispute and that they have registered a case.

"It is a property-related family dispute (between complainant and his sister's son). FIR has been registered and investigation has started. Action will be taken on merit," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kashi Zone, on their official X account.

Internet users offered words of support and many expressed hope for a swift and fair resolution to the dispute. Mr Jaiswal later thanked the police for their response and clarified that one of his cousins was causing the trouble. He wrote, "Thank you! That's right. One of my cousins has been creating the trouble. Quite unfortunate."