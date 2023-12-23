Ship Hit By Drone Was Carrying Crude Oil To Mangalore: What We Know So Far

All crew members, including around 20 Indians, are safe.

Merchant ship MV Chem Pluto, a Liberia-flagged oil tanker, set sail from a port in Saudi Arabia with crude oil. It was headed for Mangalore when it was struck by a drone in the Arabian Sea 217 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast.

The attack caused a fire onboard, the officials said. As the vessel sent out an SOS for the fire, an Indian Coast Guard ship, ICGS Vikram, was moved towards the vessel, the officials said, adding that the fire has been extinguished but it has affected the vessel's functioning.

ICGS Vikram was on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress. It then alerted all ships in the area to extend assistance to the affected vessel.