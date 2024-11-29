For Rs 200 A Day, Gujarat Man Shared Intelligence On Coast Guard With Pakistani Spy

The accused sent sensitive material to a Pakistani handler for Rs 200 a day

For Rs 200 a day, a labourer working with a private company in a coastal town in Gujarat moonlighted as a spy for Pakistan, according to the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS).

Dipesh Gohil, who was working in Gujarat's Dwarka, came in touch with a Pakistani naval officer, Asima, on Facebook.

The ATS said Gohil collected and sent sensitive photographs to Pakistan from Okha region in Dwarka.

Most of the sensitive information he had been sending to his handler in Pakistan was about the Indian Coast Guard, the ATS said.

He allegedly sent sensitive information including videos of Coast Guard ship movement on WhatsApp.

"We got intelligence that a man from Okha was sharing details about the Coast Guard with an agent of Pakistan's Navy or the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) through WhatsApp. Following an investigation, we arrested Dipesh Gohil, a resident of Okha. The number Dipesh was in contact with was traced to Pakistan," Gujarat ATS officer K Siddharth said.

The ATS said Gohil had easy access to Coast Guard ships at the Okha port.

Gohil did not have a bank account, and so he got the money sent to his friend's account, the ATS said, adding he would take cash from his friend saying it was income he made from wielding work.

So far he received Rs 42,000 from the Pakistani handler, who has not been identified yet.

With inputs from Mahendra Prasad