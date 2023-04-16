Indian Working In Sudan Dies Of Stray Bullet Injury Amid Military Clashes

An Indian man working in Sudan died by stray bullet injury on a day that witnessed violent clashes between the country's army and paramilitaries.

"It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries," a tweet from the Indian Embassy in Sudan read.

The embassy added that they are in touch with Mr Augestine's family and medical authorities to make further arrangements.

Press Release



It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries.



Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 16, 2023

Violence flared in Sudan on Saturday after weeks of deepening tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army.

Explosions and gunfire rang out on the deserted streets of Khartoum, according to witnesses, after the paramilitaries said they were in control of the presidential place, Khartoum airport and other vital facilities.