Indian Man Breaks World Record With The Smallest Washing Machine Ever

Despite its tiny size, the machine operates like a full-sized version.

Sebin Saji has surprised the world with his extraordinary engineering skills by creating an offbeat gadget that a techie would not think of creating-the world's smallest functional washing machine. This little gadget measures 1.28 inches by 1.32 inches by 1.52 inches, making it smaller than a Tamagotchi digital pet, a popular handheld toy from the 1990s.

Guinness World Records acknowledged that Saji's washing machine is the tiniest ever manufactured. Despite its microsize, the washing machine functions similarly to a standard-sized one; however, it is designed for exceedingly small loads. Saji's design has received attention for its precise craftsmanship, which demonstrates the possibility of miniaturisation in engineering.

According to the Guniess World Records, to qualify for the title, he had to design and assemble the washing machine and then demonstrate it could run for a full cycle: wash, rinse, and spin. He needed to use special digital callipers to measure it. Sebin is seen demonstrating his machine in a video, scooping up just a pinch of washing powder and pouring the water in before closing it up and setting it off.

A crowd had gathered to watch him show off his engineering skills, and applause broke out when the measurements were announced.And while it may be completely impractical for getting your washing done, it's a lot of fun. The world's smallest vacuum cleaner was also recently created in India, measuring just 0.65 cm (0.25 in) at its shortest axis.