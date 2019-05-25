Indian Army Man To Head UN Peacekeeping Operations In South Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar will succeed Lieutenant General Frank Kamanzi of Rwanda.

All India | | Updated: May 25, 2019 13:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Army Man To Head UN Peacekeeping Operations In South Sudan

Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar will command over 16,000 peacekeepers in South Sudan.


United Nations: 

The commandant of the Indian Army Infantry School, Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar, has been appointed the commander of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the second biggest peacekeeping operation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Friday that Mr Tinaikar will succeed Lieutenant General Frank Kamanzi of Rwanda who will complete his assignment on Sunday.

Mr Tinaikar will command over 16,000 peacekeepers, about 2,400 from India, in UNMISS.

The mission was created in 2011 when South Sudan gained independence from Sudan. Sixty-seven peacekeepers have died while serving in the mission.

Mr Tinaikar has previous experience in the area from the time he served in the peacekeeping mission in Sudan before the South's independence. He has also served in the UN Angola Verification Mission III.

General Shailesh Tinaikar is the recipient of the Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal for Distinguished Service.

A 1983 graduate of the Indian Military Academy, he was the Additional Director General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters before taking charge of the Infantry School in Mhow.

He has also commanded a division, a recruit training centre and a brigade.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UN mission in South SudanSouth SudanIndian peacekeepers

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsSuratLive NewsElection Results 2019Election NewsWinning CandidatesWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20AirtelCWC MeetingCongressRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................